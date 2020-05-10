Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,857 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of HP worth $25,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HP by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,085,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $444,674,000 after acquiring an additional 716,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,736,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $385,033,000 after acquiring an additional 539,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in HP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,643,000 after acquiring an additional 751,296 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in HP by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $355,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

