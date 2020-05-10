Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,383 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Flowers Foods worth $24,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 235,571 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

