Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,078,968 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,091,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,078,968 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp worth $24,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,745,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,858,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,347,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 270,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 206,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SMFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of SMFG opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.22. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

