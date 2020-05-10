Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,363,493 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,037,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,363,493 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.49.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

