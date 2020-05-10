Aperio Group LLC Sells 211,471 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211,471 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

