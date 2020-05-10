Aperio Group LLC Sells 363,407 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,737,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 363,407 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Aperio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $146,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 106,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 63,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

