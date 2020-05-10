Aperio Group LLC Sells 47,496 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,496 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

