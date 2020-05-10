Aperio Group LLC Sells 66,805 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,805 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $23,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,760,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 617,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

