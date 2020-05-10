Aperio Group LLC Sells 82,660 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,660 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Relx worth $25,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Relx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Relx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Relx PLC has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

