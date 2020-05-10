Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,731 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ORIX worth $22,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ORIX from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

ORIX stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $89.21.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.