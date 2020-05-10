apM Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.83 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $1.09 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, apM Coin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.67 or 0.03751362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031490 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011418 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008543 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.