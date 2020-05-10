Ardor 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.36 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $35.91 million and $2.36 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005394 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Poloniex, OKEx, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

