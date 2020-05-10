Arizona State Retirement System Has $32.88 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 43,271 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 74,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. 12,979,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,234. The stock has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

