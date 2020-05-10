Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,885 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $24,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.51. 1,960,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,825. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

