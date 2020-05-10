Arizona State Retirement System Sells 25,323 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,491,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,801 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 685,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 66,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,346,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

