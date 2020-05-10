Arizona State Retirement System Sells 29,007 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 29,007 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,091. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

