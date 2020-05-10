Arizona State Retirement System Sells 29,173 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,758. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average is $197.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.41.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

