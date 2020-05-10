Arizona State Retirement System Sells 45,072 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,072 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,144. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

