Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,228 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $10,479,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

Shares of CHTR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.28. 607,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,512. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

