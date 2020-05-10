Ark 1-Day Volume Tops $1.45 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. Ark has a market cap of $22.41 million and $1.45 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Cryptomate and OKEx. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027984 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 149,313,512 coins and its circulating supply is 120,712,615 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptomate and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

