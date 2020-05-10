Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 87.86% and a negative return on equity of 67.76%.

Athenex stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 525,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,093. Athenex has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $809.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

In related news, Director Manson Fok bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,969,609 shares in the company, valued at $14,279,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $998,000. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

ATNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Athenex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

