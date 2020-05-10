Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter.

AY stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 414,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,869. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 268.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AY. ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

