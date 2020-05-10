Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 350.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

T opened at $29.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

