Auctus Price Tops $0.0089 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Auctus token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. Auctus has a market cap of $579,304.66 and $2,543.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.02159932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00175296 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,229,426 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.