Augur (REP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45.06 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Augur has a total market cap of $126.77 million and approximately $45.06 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for $11.52 or 0.00135027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Mercatox, DragonEX and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.02130722 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00175556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kraken, ChaoEX, Bithumb, Poloniex, AirSwap, BitBay, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Koinex, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Zebpay, Bittrex, Crex24, Binance, CoinTiger, Gatecoin, IDEX, Livecoin, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Ethfinex, Liqui, ABCC, DragonEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

