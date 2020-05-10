Aurora (AOA) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.24 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $456,187.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044075 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.87 or 0.03757883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031517 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011442 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.