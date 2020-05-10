Auroracoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Auroracoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ISX, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00028884 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003263 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00034872 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,748.03 or 0.99962177 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00069325 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000654 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ISX, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

