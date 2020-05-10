Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.91%. The business had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million.

Autoweb stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. 266,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Autoweb has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

AUTO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $1.15 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Autoweb from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Autoweb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.22.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

