Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.04. 1,413,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $260.77 million, a PE ratio of 201.17 and a beta of 1.43.

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 29,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $176,362.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

