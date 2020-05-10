Axe (AXE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1.82 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000596 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001039 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.