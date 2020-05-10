Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00010214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.02146862 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00176164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,394,033 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

