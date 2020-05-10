Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

NOMD has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NOMD stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 1,736,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,034,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,388,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,868 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,711,000 after purchasing an additional 729,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 616,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

