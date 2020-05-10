Basic Attention Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $155.64 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, AirSwap, Poloniex and Bittrex. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $279.70 million and approximately $155.64 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.02130722 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00175556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,527,137 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, BitBay, ChaoEX, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Binance, Upbit, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Koinex, Poloniex, AirSwap, Bittrex, Huobi, Liqui, ABCC, DDEX, IDCM, Cobinhood, WazirX, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, CPDAX and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.