Beacon (BECN) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market cap of $37,751.85 and $45.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00327823 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00449954 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007530 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,382,860 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,983 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

