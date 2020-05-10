Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.01. 825,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

