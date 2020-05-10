Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,187,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

