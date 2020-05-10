Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,068,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106,823 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises approximately 6.2% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Blackstone Group worth $139,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,647. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

