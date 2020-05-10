Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0397 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 4% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $38.91 million and $276,889.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063510 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000139 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

