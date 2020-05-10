Binance Coin (BNB) Market Cap Achieves $2.32 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for about $14.89 or 0.00174637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Gate.io, IDEX and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $422.23 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.02124375 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00072203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00112043 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Exrates, Gate.io, IDEX, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, FCoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, AirSwap and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.