Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIOX. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

