BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 462,427 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $95.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,039,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $9,772,325. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

