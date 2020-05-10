BitCapitalVendor Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $95,097.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.20 or 0.03777239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031473 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011443 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008560 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.