Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172,589.17

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 29.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, STEX and Escodex. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $172,589.17 and $42,789.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

