Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.86 or 0.00830221 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028698 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00274224 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00151194 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

