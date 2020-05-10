Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.45 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $187.44 or 0.02144141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, CoinBene, ZB.COM and OKEx. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and $2.41 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011449 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00176041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00112483 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,402,133 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MBAex, DragonEX, Kraken, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Coinsuper, BX Thailand, Upbit, Coinbit, OTCBTC, Huobi, CoinZest, YoBit, IDAX, ZB.COM, BigONE, Hotbit, CoinEx, Bibox, Altcoin Trader, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, OKEx, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Binance, Korbit, Cobinhood, Koinex, CoinBene, Bitrue, Coinsquare, Bitkub, Kucoin, WazirX, FCoin, Gate.io and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

