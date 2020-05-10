BitcoiNote Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $19,143.25 and $16.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,515,931 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

