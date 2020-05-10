BlackRock Inc. Has $892.43 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.10% of Aptiv worth $892,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Aptiv stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

