BlackRock Inc. Has $921.29 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,291,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,094,382 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $921,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $120,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.