BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,415,859 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,797,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,415,859 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.79% of Centurylink worth $906,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centurylink by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,385,000 after acquiring an additional 796,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,168,000 after acquiring an additional 857,479 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,802,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTL opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTL. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

