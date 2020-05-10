BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,086 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.63% of Markel worth $847,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Markel by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $869.71 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $890.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,101.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

